L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.28 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.60-13.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.06.

NYSE:LHX opened at $171.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

