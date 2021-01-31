L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.28 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 12.60-13.00 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.06.
NYSE:LHX opened at $171.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.
In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
