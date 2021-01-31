KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0011 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,690.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Token Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

