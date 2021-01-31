Kyber Network (KNC) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $261.77 million and $105.95 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.87 or 0.00900761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.86 or 0.04319054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00030618 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,285,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,777,867 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

