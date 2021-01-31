Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $176.50

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $176.50, but opened at $183.84. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $183.84, with a volume of 7 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

