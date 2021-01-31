Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the December 31st total of 814,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of KOPN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 4,482,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.77 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter valued at $386,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.