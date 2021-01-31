Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,298.0 days.

Shares of KMERF remained flat at $$31.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

