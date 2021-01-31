Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.915-19.915 billion.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

