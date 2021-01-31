Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.915-19.915 billion.
OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $30.20.
Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
