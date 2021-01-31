Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Raised to Buy at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.