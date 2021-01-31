Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $32.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of KSS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,406. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

