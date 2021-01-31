Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on KLPEF. Societe Generale started coverage on Klépierre in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF remained flat at $$24.59 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Klépierre has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $32.50.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.