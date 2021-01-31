Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 1,961,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,344. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.