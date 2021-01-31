Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Down 5.3%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. 674,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 877,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

