Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $71.55 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

