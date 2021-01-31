Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 45.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,410,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 752,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 45.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,026,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 634,845 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,095,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 399,671 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 226.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 326,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 53.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 321,359 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.