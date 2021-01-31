Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 4,718 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 747.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 221.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 125.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.16. 209,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

