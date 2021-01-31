Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,999. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.47. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

