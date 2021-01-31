Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

DPZ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,244. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.47 and its 200-day moving average is $393.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

