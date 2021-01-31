Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 343 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $29.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

