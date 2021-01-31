Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 502 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $9,188,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,458. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $537.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

