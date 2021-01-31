Kin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $747,032.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Kin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and approximately $747,032.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00274107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00067467 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.