KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $426,319.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $2.21 million and $426,319.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00276316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039537 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 979,654,725 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

