Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $146.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “While shares of Kimberly-Clark have lagged the industry in the past three months, the trend is likely to reverse in the near term. The stock got a boost following the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the latter continued with its growth trend. Incidentally, sales grew in the Consumer Tissue and Personal Care units, with the former gaining on higher demand stemming fromgreater work-from-home trends amid the pandemic. Also, the Softex Indonesia buyout contributed to sales growth. However, the K-C Professional unit remained soft due to softness in away-from-home demand. Also, the company has been seeing high COVID-19, and advertising and general costs. Nonetheless, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been offering respite.”

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.10 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

