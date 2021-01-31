Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

KFRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $936.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,984,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

