Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.