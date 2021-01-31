Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Keyera Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.29. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

