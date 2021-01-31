KeyCorp Weighs in on Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

