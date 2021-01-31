Kevin Mclain Sells 6,964 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.