Kevin M. Macke Sells 883 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,608.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

