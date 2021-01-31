Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,839 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

