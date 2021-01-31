Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,062 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12,248.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $243.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average is $201.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.06.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

