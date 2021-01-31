Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,950 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13,518.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.