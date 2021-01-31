Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $746,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,477,000 after acquiring an additional 271,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $75.78.

