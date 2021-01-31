Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $796,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.55.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other SJW Group news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.