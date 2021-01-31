Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.