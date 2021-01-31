Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 13,475.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,887 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,079,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $70.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

