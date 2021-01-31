Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Bridge Bancorp worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

BDGE stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

BDGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.