Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,939 Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

