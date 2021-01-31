Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €63.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €70.01 ($82.36) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €71.55 and a 200-day moving average of €65.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

