Keith J. Sullivan Sells 22,829 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

STIM opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STIM. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.