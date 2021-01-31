KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $220,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

