KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sony were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $95.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

