KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 440 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 112,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 178,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.