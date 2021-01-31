KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $3.50. KBS Fashion Group shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04.

About KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

