KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

