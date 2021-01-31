Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00194797 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001919 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006931 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006722 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006139 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001229 BTC.
- Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $834.16 or 0.02549430 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC.
Kava Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “
Buying and Selling Kava
