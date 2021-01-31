Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $6.38. Kamada shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 139,633 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $288.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.10.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
