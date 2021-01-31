Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $6.38. Kamada shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 139,633 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $288.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

