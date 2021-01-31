Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.005-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

