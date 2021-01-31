Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.005-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.20-0.30 EPS.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

JNPR opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

