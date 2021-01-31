JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SVKEF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

