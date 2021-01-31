JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $128.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.